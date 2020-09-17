The United States has imposed sanctions on two companies and an individual in Lebanon over their alleged links to leadership of Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on two companies and an individual in Lebanon over their alleged links to leadership of Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Lebanon-based companies, Arch Consulting and Meamar Construction, for being owned, controlled, or directed by Hizballah. Additionally, OFAC designated Sultan Khalifah As'ad, a Hizballah Executive Council official, who is closely associated with both companies," the release said.