US Sanctions 2 Companies, 1 Individual Linked To Lebanon's Hezbollah - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:19 PM

US Sanctions 2 Companies, 1 Individual Linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on two companies and an individual in Lebanon over their alleged links to leadership of Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on two companies and an individual in Lebanon over their alleged links to leadership of Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Lebanon-based companies, Arch Consulting and Meamar Construction, for being owned, controlled, or directed by Hizballah. Additionally, OFAC designated Sultan Khalifah As'ad, a Hizballah Executive Council official, who is closely associated with both companies," the release said.

More Stories From World

