US Sanctions 2 Financial Sponsors Of Islamic State Terror Group - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Sanctions 2 Financial Sponsors of Islamic State Terror Group - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States imposed economic sanctions on two operatives of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) for supporting the terror group in Syria and Turkey, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

"These individuals have been designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, which, among other things, targets those who commit acts of terrorism and those who have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of such acts," the release said.

In Syria, the Treasury Department sanctioned Faruq Hamud, who operated a branch of the Tawasul hawala [money exchange] at the al Hawl refugee camp in Syria that served Islamic State members and transferred payments to the terrorist group from outside the nation, the release said.

Al Hawl, with as many as 70,000 refugees, holds one of the largest concentrations of current and former Islamic State members who continue to receive donations from supporters internationally through the money exchange, the release said.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned Adnan al-Rawi, an Islamic State facilitator in Turkey, for providing financial and technical support, as well as equipment, to the terror group, according to the release.

Sanctions freeze all property and assets in the United States, or controlled by US persons, and prohibit business dealings with citizens or residents of the United States.

