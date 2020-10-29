UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 2 Guatemala Lawmakers, Family Members For Significant Corruption - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) A member of Guatemala's Congress and a former member, along with their respective families, face a permanent ban on visits to the United States due to their involvement in significant corruption, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release.

"While acting in his official capacity as a deputy in the Guatemalan Congress, Mr. [Felipe] Alejos was involved in corrupt acts to enrich himself, while also seriously harming US businesses' international economic activity," Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Pompeo also said Delia Bac was involved in corrupt acts in her official capacity as deputy from 2008 to 2020, "including using her political influence for the personal enrichment and advancement of herself and her family."

Upon the Secretary of State designating foreign government officials for involvement in significant corruption, the designated individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States, the release said.

