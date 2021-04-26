US Sanctions 2 Guatemalan Officials for Corrupt Activities - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on a Guatemalan government official and his former colleague for being engaged in corrupt activities, the US Department of the Treasury announced.

"This action targets Gustavo Adolfo Alejos Cambara, the former Chief of Staff for the Alvaro Colom presidential administration, and Felipe Alejos Lorenzana, an elected delegate to the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

They were designated pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act which targets those deemed in the United States as "perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.

"

"When elected officials in Guatemala pursue self-enrichment in their official duties, it is an affront to democratic principles in the region," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"This action serves to shine a light on corruption and promote accountability for those who would seek to thwart the judicial process," she added.

Both officials and their immediate family members were first designated last year "under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act due to their involvement in significant corruption."