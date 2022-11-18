UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 2 Individuals, 3 Entities For 'Russia-Backed' Corruption In Guatemalan Mining

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 09:27 PM

The US Treasury has sanctioned two individuals and three entities for alleged Russian-backed corruption in the Guatemalan mining sector, according to a release on Friday

The US Treasury has sanctioned two individuals and three entities for alleged Russian-backed corruption in the Guatemalan mining sector, according to a release on Friday.

"We stand with the people of Guatemala and support the protection of their country's natural resources from external exploitation," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson was quoted in the release as saying.

The individuals include a Russian national, Dmitry Kudryakov, and a Belarusian national, Iryna Litviniuk. The entities are subsidiaries of Russia's Solway Investment group, which has exploited Guatemalan mines since 2011: Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel, Compania Procesadora de Niquel, and Mayaniquel.

Kudryakov leads Solway's mining operations in Guatemala, and along with Litviniuk, allegedly led multiple bribery schemes over several years involving politicians, judges, and government officials, according to the release. Litviniuk purportedly conducted corrupt acts to further Russian influence peddling schemes by unlawfully giving cash payments to public officials in exchange for support for Russian mining interests, the Treasury claimed.

