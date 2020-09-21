UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 2 Individuals Central To Iran's Uranium Enrichment Operations - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:41 PM

US Sanctions 2 Individuals Central to Iran's Uranium Enrichment Operations - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced sanctions against two individuals who he said are central to Iran's uranium enrichment program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced sanctions against two individuals who he said are central to Iran's uranium enrichment program.

"I'm also announcing sanctions on Hamid Reza Ghadirian and Ahmad Asghari Shiva'i under an existing US authority targeting proliferators of weapons of mass destruction," Pompeo said. "These individuals are central to [Iran's] uranium enrichment operations."

Related Topics

Iran Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

27 minutes ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

57 minutes ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

1 hour ago

Ali Nawaz Awan for early completion of pedestrian ..

39 seconds ago

Senate body reviews previous recommendations

40 seconds ago

Bahadar Ali Khan appointed DG Punjab Judicial Acad ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.