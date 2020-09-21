US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced sanctions against two individuals who he said are central to Iran's uranium enrichment program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced sanctions against two individuals who he said are central to Iran's uranium enrichment program.

"I'm also announcing sanctions on Hamid Reza Ghadirian and Ahmad Asghari Shiva'i under an existing US authority targeting proliferators of weapons of mass destruction," Pompeo said. "These individuals are central to [Iran's] uranium enrichment operations."