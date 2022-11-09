US Sanctions 2 Individuals for Involvement in N. Korea Weapons Programs - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States has sanctioned two individuals for their involvement in North Korea's logistic and financial networks in support of Pyongyang's ballistic and nuclear missile programs, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The US Department of the Treasury is designating two individuals for engaging in transportation and procurement activities on behalf of the DPRK (North Korea)," Price said. "Ri Sok and Yan Zhiyong are representatives of the DPRK's national airline Air Koryo, and they help the airline transport goods back to DPRK on behalf of two UN- and US-designated entities involved in intelligence activities, arms trade and the DPRK's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

"

The United States continues to take steps to limit the North Korea's access to logistical and financial resources to support the mentioned activities, Price said.

The Treasury Department has also re-designated Tornado Cash, a virtual Currency mixer, for providing material support to the Lazarus Group, whose malicious cyber activities have supported North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program, Price added.

North Korea has conducted 30 missile test launches since the start of 2022. Pyongyang has said North Korea's military-related activities come in response to provocations by South Korea and its allies - the United States and Japan.