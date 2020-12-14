UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 2 Iranian Intel Officials Over Levinson's Presumed Death - Senior Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:03 PM

The United States is imposing sanctions against two Iranian intelligence officers over their alleged role in the disappearance and probable death of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, senior government officials said in a conference call with reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The United States is imposing sanctions against two Iranian intelligence officers over their alleged role in the disappearance and probable death of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, senior government officials said in a conference call with reporters on Monday.

"Today, the Department of Treasury is going to announce designations on two Iranian intelligence officers from the Ministry of Intelligence and Security for the direct involvement in the abduction, detention and probable death of Robert Levinson," a senior government official said.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) later published a formal notice indicating that sanctions would be imposed on Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, alleged to be members of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

