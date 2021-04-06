UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 2 Mexican Drug Cartel Enforcers, Businesses - Treasury Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:49 PM

The US government imposed economic penalties on two alleged assassins of Mexico's Jalisco drug cartel, a facilitator and two related businesses, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The US government imposed economic penalties on two alleged assassins of Mexico's Jalisco drug cartel, a facilitator and two related businesses, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"These two individuals have allegedly helped orchestrate assassinations using high-powered weaponry on behalf of CJNG [Jalisco cartel], a Mexico-based organization that is responsible for trafficking a significant proportion of the fentanyl and other deadly drugs that enter the United States," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

In addition to sanctions against the two purported assassins - Carlos Andres Rivera Varela and Francisco Javier Gudino Haro - the Treasury Department said it also named travel agent Alejandro Chacon Miranda, who facilitates transportation for senior cartel members, and two cartel businesses.

The designations were imposed under the US Drug Kingpin Act. The penalties prohibit transactions by US persons that involve property or interests in property of sanctioned individuals, Treasury Department added.

Since June 2000, more than 2,200 entities and individuals have been sanctioned under the Kingpin Act, according to Treasury Department.

