US Sanctions 2 N. Korean Nationals For Involvement In Ballistic Missile Program - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The US government has sanctioned two North Korean nationals for their alleged involvement in the procurement of materials for Pyongyang's ballistic missile program, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

The US government has sanctioned two North Korean nationals for their alleged involvement in the procurement of materials for Pyongyang's ballistic missile program, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two DPRK (North Korean) nationals involved in the procurement of equipment and materials that support the DPRK ballistic missile program," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions target Choe Chol Min, a Beijing-based representative of the North Korea's Second academy of Natural Sciences, and his wife, Choe Un Jong, the statement said.

Choe Chol Min has allegedly worked with North Korean weapons trading officials, Chinese nationals and other associates to purchase and procure a range of items, including those known to be used in the production of ballistic missiles, the statement said.

Moreover, Choe Chol Min allegedly helped facilitate the dispatch of over a thousand North Korean workers to China, the statement said.

Choe Un Jung is officially assigned to the North Korean Embassy in China and has allegedly accompanied her husband on official travel related to his work with the North Korea's Primary weapons trading entity, the statement added.

Choe Un Jung has also allegedly helped to coordinate an order for dual-use bearings that are used in ballistic missile production, according to the statement to targeting illicit procurement networks that feed North Korea's weapons programs, the statement said.

