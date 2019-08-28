UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 2 Networks Supplying Iran's Missile Program - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:44 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on five people allegedly involved in two covert networks that supply Iran's missile program, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on five people allegedly involved in two covert networks that supply Iran's missile program, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted two Iranian regime-linked networks pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.

) 13382 for engaging in covert procurement activities benefiting multiple Iranian military organizations," the Treasury said.

The Treasury claimed that one of the networks used a Hong Kong-based front company to evade US sanctions, while the second one procured different aluminum alloy products on behalf of components entities owned or controlled by Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

