WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States has introduced sanctions against two entities based in the United Arab Emirates - Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply FZC - for allegedly supporting Iran's Mahan Air, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating UAE-based Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply FZC for their material support of Iranian airline Mahan Air," the release said. "OFAC is also designating UAE-based Iranian national Amin Mahdavi for owning or controlling Parthia Cargo."

The Treasury Department said the designated organizations have provided key parts and logistics services to Mahan Air.