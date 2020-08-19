UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 2 UAE-Based Entities For Allegedly Supporting Iran's Mahan Air - Treasury

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

The United States has introduced sanctions against two entities based in the United Arab Emirates - Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply FZC - for allegedly supporting Iran's Mahan Air, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States has introduced sanctions against two entities based in the United Arab Emirates - Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply FZC - for allegedly supporting Iran's Mahan Air, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating UAE-based Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply FZC for their material support of Iranian airline Mahan Air," the release said. "OFAC is also designating UAE-based Iranian national Amin Mahdavi for owning or controlling Parthia Cargo."

The Treasury Department said the designated organizations have provided key parts and logistics services to Mahan Air.

