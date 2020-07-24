UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 2 Venezuelans For Providing Financial Support To Maduro - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:53 AM

The United States has imposed sanctions on two Venezuelans for providing financial support to President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan government, the US Treasury announced in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on two Venezuelans for providing financial support to President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan government, the US Treasury announced in a release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated brothers Santiago Jose Moron Hernandez (Santiago) and Ricardo Jose Moron Hernandez (Ricardo) for, respectively, providing support for Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra (Maduro Guerra) and the corrupt activities of members of the illegitimate regime of his father, Nicolas Maduro Moros (Nicolas Maduro)," the release said.

