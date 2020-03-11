US Sanctions 2 Zimbabwe Officials for Attacks on Pro-Democracy Protests - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The United States has imposed economic sanctions on Zimbabwe officials Anselem Sanyatwe and Owen Ncube for directing attacks on peaceful demonstrations following the country's flawed elections in July of 2018, the US Treasury Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Sanyatwe reportedly ordered a member of the Zimbabwean military to shoot protestors," the release said.

"Ncube, with the support of other Zimbabwean government officials, ordered the Zimbabwean security services to identify, abduct, and mistreat individuals assessed to be supporters of a Zimbabwean opposition group."

Protesters took to the streets to speak out against irregularities in the July 2018 elections - the first since the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe in late 2017.

At the time, Sanyatwe commanded the Zimbabwean National Army's Presidential Guard Brigade, while Ncube served as Minister of National Security.