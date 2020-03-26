The United States sanctioned 15 people and five companies over their alleged ties with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United States sanctioned 15 people and five companies over their alleged ties with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today designated 20 Iran- and Iraq-based front companies, senior officials, and business associates that provide support to or act for or on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) in addition to transferring lethal aid to Iranian-backed terrorist militias in Iraq such as Kata'ib Hizballah (KH) and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH)," the release said.