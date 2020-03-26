UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 20 Individuals, Companies Linked To Iran's Quds Force - Treasury Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:52 PM

US Sanctions 20 Individuals, Companies Linked to Iran's Quds Force - Treasury Dept.

The United States sanctioned 15 people and five companies over their alleged ties with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United States sanctioned 15 people and five companies over their alleged ties with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today designated 20 Iran- and Iraq-based front companies, senior officials, and business associates that provide support to or act for or on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) in addition to transferring lethal aid to Iranian-backed terrorist militias in Iraq such as Kata'ib Hizballah (KH) and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH)," the release said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Business Iran Iraq United States

Recent Stories

Art Basel postpones 2020 edition over virus

59 seconds ago

UAE Armed Forces to conduct ‘Ta’awon Al Haq 12 ..

53 minutes ago

Poland Says to Set Up Air Traffic With China for M ..

1 minute ago

MoI: Disinfection Program from 8 pm to 6 am daily, ..

53 minutes ago

US Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt Docks in Guam Due to ..

1 minute ago

All-out steps being taken to protect people's live ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.