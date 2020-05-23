US Sanctions 24 Chinese Entities Over Support for Military Purchases - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The United States sanctioned more than 20 Chinese companies and government organizations for supporting the purchase of military-related materials, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Friday.

"The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced it will add 24 governmental and commercial organizations to the Entity List for engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," the statement said. "The entities, based in China, Hong Kong, and the Cayman Islands, represent a significant risk of supporting procurement of items for military end-use in China."