UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Entities Over Support For Military Purchases - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Entities Over Support for Military Purchases - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The United States sanctioned more than 20 Chinese companies and government organizations for supporting the purchase of military-related materials, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Friday.

"The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced it will add 24 governmental and commercial organizations to the Entity List for engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," the statement said. "The entities, based in China, Hong Kong, and the Cayman Islands, represent a significant risk of supporting procurement of items for military end-use in China."

Related Topics

China Hong Kong United States Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

26 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

26 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.