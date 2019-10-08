US Sanctions 28 Chinese Entities Tied to Crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang Province

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States added 28 Chinese security agencies and companies involved in a crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang province to a list restricting licenses needed to trade with the United States, the US Commerce Department on Monday.

"These twenty-eight entities have been determined by the US Government to be acting contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States," the Commerce Department said in a notice published in the Federal Register.

More than half of the targeted agencies are police departments affiliated with the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region People's Government Security Bureau, the notice said.

An estimated 1 million Muslims in Xinjiang Province are believed imprisoned in Chinese re-education camps, according to US officials.