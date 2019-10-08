UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 28 Chinese Entities Tied To Crackdown On Muslims In Xinjiang Province

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

US Sanctions 28 Chinese Entities Tied to Crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang Province

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States added 28 Chinese security agencies and companies involved in a crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang province to a list restricting licenses needed to trade with the United States, the US Commerce Department on Monday.

"These twenty-eight entities have been determined by the US Government to be acting contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States," the Commerce Department said in a notice published in the Federal Register.

More than half of the targeted agencies are police departments affiliated with the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region People's Government Security Bureau, the notice said.

An estimated 1 million Muslims in Xinjiang Province are believed imprisoned in Chinese re-education camps, according to US officials.

Related Topics

Police China United States Commerce Muslim Government Million

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

2 hours ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

2 hours ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

2 hours ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.