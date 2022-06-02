US Sanctions 3 Aircraft in Russia - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned three aircraft in Russia, the Treasury said on Thursday

"The following aircraft have been added to OFAC's SDN List: 3A-MGU; Aircraft Model AS365 Dauphin; Aircraft Manufacturer's Serial Number (MSN) 6959; Aircraft Tail Number 3A-MGU; P4-MGU; Aircraft Manufacture date 18 Feb 2013; Aircraft Model A319; Aircraft Manufacturer's Serial Number (MSN) 5445; Aircraft Tail Number P4-MGU; T7-OKY; Aircraft Manufacture Date 2014; Aircraft Model BD700-1A10 Global 6000; Aircraft Manufacturer's Serial Number (MSN) 9576," the statement said.