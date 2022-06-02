UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 3 Aircraft In Russia - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 08:32 PM

The United States has sanctioned three aircraft in Russia, the Treasury said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States has sanctioned three aircraft in Russia, the Treasury said on Thursday.

"The following aircraft have been added to OFAC's SDN List: 3A-MGU; Aircraft Model AS365 Dauphin; Aircraft Manufacturer's Serial Number (MSN) 6959; Aircraft Tail Number 3A-MGU; P4-MGU; Aircraft Manufacture date 18 Feb 2013; Aircraft Model A319; Aircraft Manufacturer's Serial Number (MSN) 5445; Aircraft Tail Number P4-MGU; T7-OKY; Aircraft Manufacture Date 2014; Aircraft Model BD700-1A10 Global 6000; Aircraft Manufacturer's Serial Number (MSN) 9576," the statement said.

More Stories From World

