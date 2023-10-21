Open Menu

US Sanctions 3 Chinese Companies For Allegedly Supplying Missile Parts To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The United States is hitting three China-based companies with sanctions for allegedly working to supply missileâ€applicable items to Pakistanâ€™s ballistic missile programme.

"The United States is committed to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime by taking action to disrupt procurement networks supporting proliferation activities of concern," a State Department statement said today.

The statement identified the firms as General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd, and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd.

It said General Technology had worked to supply brazing materials used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines and in the production of combustion chambers; Beijing Luo Luo had worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid-propellant rocket motors, the U.

S. said.

The third firm, Changzhou Utek Composite, had worked since 2019 to supply D-glass fiber, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems, the statement said.

"Today's actions demonstrate that the United States will continue to act against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur," the statement added.

