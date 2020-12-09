US Sanctions 3 Individuals, 3 Chinese Companies Under Magnitsky Act - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The US government has imposed sanctions three individuals and three companies in Africa and Asia under the Global Magnitsky Act, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, on International Anti-Corruption Day, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting corrupt actors and their networks across several countries in Africa and Asia," the Treasury said.

The designations include Wan Kuok Koi, also commonly known as "Broken Tooth," a member of the Communist Party of China's (CCP) Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Raimbek Matraimov (Matraimov), a former deputy of the Kyrgyz Customs Service and Liberian Senator Harry Varney Gboto-Nambi Sherman