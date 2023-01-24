The United States has introduced sanctions against three Lebanese nationals and three Lebanese entities over their alleged links to Hezbollah, the Treasury Department announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The United States has introduced sanctions against three Lebanese nationals and three Lebanese entities over their alleged links to Hezbollah, the Treasury Department announced on Tuesday.

The latest sanctions target Hassan Ahmed Moukalled, Rani Hassan Moukalled and Rayyan Hassan Moukalled, the Treasury Department said.

The sanctioned entities include Ctex Exchange, Lebanese Company for Information and Studies Sarl and Lebanese Company for Publishing, Media and Research, it added.