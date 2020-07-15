WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on three persons and five entities linked to Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the US Treasury announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took further action as part of its ongoing sanctions efforts regarding financier Yevgeniy Prigozhin (Prigozhin), by targeting entities located in Sudan, Hong Kong, and Thailand that have enabled his ability to evade US sanctions," the release said.

"The actors targeted today have directly facilitated Prigozhin's global operations and attempted to suppress and discredit protestors seeking democratic reforms in Sudan."

Those targeted include Igor Lavrenkov, Andrei Mandel, and Mikhail Potepkin, according to the release.