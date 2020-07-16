(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on three persons and five entities linked to Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the US Treasury announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took further action as part of its ongoing sanctions efforts regarding financier Yevgeniy Prigozhin (Prigozhin), by targeting entities located in Sudan, Hong Kong, and Thailand that have enabled his ability to evade US sanctions," the release said. "The actors targeted today have directly facilitated Prigozhin's global operations and attempted to suppress and discredit protestors seeking democratic reforms in Sudan."

Those targeted include Igor Lavrenkov, Andrei Mandel, and Mikhail Potepkin, according to the release.

"While his activities span the globe, Prigozhin's role in Sudan highlights the interplay between Russia's paramilitary operations, support for preserving authoritarian regimes, and exploitation of natural resources," the release said. "During his 30-year tenure, former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir increased economic and security cooperation with Russia, receiving military assistance and offering agreements spanning some of Sudan's most lucrative sectors such as oil, natural gas, agriculture, and gold."

Among the targeted entities are M Invest and Meroe Gold, based in Russia and owned by Prigozhin, the release revealed.

"M Invest serves as a cover for PMC Wagner forces operating in Sudan, and was responsible for developing plans for former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to suppress protestors seeking democratic reforms," the release said. "M Invest's plans advocated for the use of social media-enabled disinformation campaigns similar to those deployed by the IRA [Internet Research Agency] and the staging of public executions to distract protestors seeking reforms."

Moreover, the Treasury continued, M Invest received concession agreements to explore gold mining sites in Sudan during a 2017 summit between the Russian and Bashir-led Sudanese governments.

"To oversee its activities on the ground, M Invest relies upon its subsidiary, Meroe Gold," it said. "M Invest also depends upon two key individuals to carry out its activities: Andrei Mandel (Mandel) and Mikhail Potepkin (Potepkin). Mandel serves as M Invest's Director General, while Potepkin, who previously was an employee of the IRA, is M Invest's and Meroe Gold's Regional Director based in Sudan."

The Treasury further asserted that Prigozhin uses a vast network of financial facilitators to evade American sanctions, and therefore unveiled sanctions against

Shine Dragon Group Limited, Shen Yang Jing Cheng Machinery Imp&Exp.

Co, Zhe Jiang Jiayi Small Commodities Trade Company Limited.

The Treasury explained that between 2018 and 2019, these three entities, based in Thailand and Hong Kong, facilitated over 100 transactions exceeding $7.5 million that were sent in the interest of Prigozhin.

"These funds supported his activities in Sudan and maintenance of his private aircraft, which were identified as blocked property by OFAC on September 30, 2019," the release said. "Shine Dragon Group Limited sent over $6.5 million to M Invest, while all three companies were responsible for making numerous payments totaling over $800,000 for Prigozhin's private aircraft."

"Prior to their identification, Prigozhin's aircraft were known to operate in several countries throughout the middle East and Africa, including Syria, Libya, and Sudan, where he has sought to extend his influence," the Treasury added. "Throughout the course of this financial activity, Igor Lavrenkov (Lavrenkov) was the director and owner of Shine Dragon Group Limited, and was personally involved in establishing the company's relationship with M Invest. Lavrenkov is also a director at both Shen Yang Jing Cheng Machinery Imp&Exp. Co. and Zhe Jiang Jiayi Small Commodities Trade Company Limited, while Shine Dragon Group Limited owns both entities."

In June, US Senators Chris Coons and Marco Rubio introduced a congressional resolution calling on President Donald Trump to develop and execute a strategy to counter the "malign activities" of Russian national Yevgeniy Prigozhin and the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group.

The United States has already sanctioned Prigozhin and the Wagner Group for allegedly meddling in US elections and for their role in what the two senators say was an annexation of Crimea. On March 16, 2014, the residents of Crimea decided by an overwhelming majority in a referendum to rejoin Russia.

In March, the US Justice Department dropped election meddling charges against Prigozhin's company Concord. Concord is preparing a $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the illegal prosecution, Prigozhin said after the March ruling.

The Mueller report specifically accused the Russian government of direct involvement with Prigozhin and the internet Research Agency. Moscow has denied the allegations.