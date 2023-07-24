Open Menu

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied To Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:35 PM

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

The United States is sanctioning three individuals allegedly tied to Russia's private military company Wagner Group, the US Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The United States is sanctioning three individuals allegedly tied to Russia's private military company Wagner Group, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

The US is sanctioning three Mali nationals for alleged links to Wagner Group, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement.

The latest sanctions of Wanger Group-linked individuals also come following an attempted mutiny in Russia by the organization's then leader, Evgeny Prigozhin.

