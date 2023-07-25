Open Menu

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied To Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States is sanctioning three individuals allegedly tied to Russia's private military company Wagner Group, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

The US is sanctioning three Mali nationals for alleged links to Wagner Group, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement.

The latest sanctions of Wanger Group-linked individuals also come following an attempted mutiny in Russia by the organization's then leader, Evgeny Prigozhin.

Related Topics

Russia Company Mali United States

Recent Stories

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

13 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

13 minutes ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

23 minutes ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

33 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

33 minutes ago
Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

32 minutes ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

32 minutes ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

32 minutes ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

32 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

36 minutes ago
 Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delega ..

Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World