US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States is sanctioning three individuals allegedly tied to Russia's private military company Wagner Group, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

The US is sanctioning three Mali nationals for alleged links to Wagner Group, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement.

The latest sanctions of Wanger Group-linked individuals also come following an attempted mutiny in Russia by the organization's then leader, Evgeny Prigozhin.