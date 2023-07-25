Open Menu

US Sanctions 3 Malian Officials For Facilitating Wagner Group Activities - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States is sanctioning three Malian officials allegedly tied to Russia's private military company Wagner Group, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

The US is sanctioning the three Malian individuals for allegedly facilitating the Wagner Group's operations in Mali, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The latest sanctions of Wanger Group-linked individuals come following an attempted mutiny in Russia by the organization's then-leader, Evgeny Prigozhin.

"The United States took this step based on evidence showing that these Malian officials have contributed to the Wagner Group's malicious activities in Mali," the statement said.

The sanctioned individuals include Malian Defense Minister Col. Sadio Camara, Malian Air Force Chief of Staff Col. Alou Boi Diarra and Malian Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Adama Bagayoko, the statement added.

The United States will continue to take actions against those who facilitate the Wagner Group's activities, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. The United State supports the people of Mali in their pursuit of peace and democracy, as the largest bilateral donor to the country, Blinken added.

