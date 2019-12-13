(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United States imposed terrorism-related sanctions on three individuals and their affiliated companies for laundering money for Hezbollah, the Lebanese group designated as a terrorist organization by Washington , the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"These designations underscore the extent to which Hezbollah and its affiliates engage in illicit economic activity that prioritizes the terrorist group's own economic interests over those of the Lebanese people," the release said.