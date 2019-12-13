UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 3 Money Launderers For Lebanon's Hezbollah - Treasury

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:42 PM

US Sanctions 3 Money Launderers for Lebanon's Hezbollah - Treasury

The United States imposed terrorism-related sanctions on three individuals and their affiliated companies for laundering money for Hezbollah, the Lebanese group designated as a terrorist organization by Washington, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United States imposed terrorism-related sanctions on three individuals and their affiliated companies for laundering money for Hezbollah, the Lebanese group designated as a terrorist organization by Washington, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"These designations underscore the extent to which Hezbollah and its affiliates engage in illicit economic activity that prioritizes the terrorist group's own economic interests over those of the Lebanese people," the release said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Washington United States Money

Recent Stories

China to Consider Canceling Retaliatory Tariffs on ..

3 minutes ago

U.S. oil imports, exports up last week

3 minutes ago

China, US Agree Text of Trade Deal, US to Phase Ou ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine, Russia Preliminarily Agree on Gas Transit ..

3 minutes ago

A Ten Year Review Of Implementation Of Anti-sexual ..

47 minutes ago

Germany, France, Italy Call for Ceasefire in Libya ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.