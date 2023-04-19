UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Treasury

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday issued a statement that it has sanctioned three Nicaraguan judicial officials over their alleged involvement in human right abuses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday issued a statement that it has sanctioned three Nicaraguan judicial officials over their alleged involvement in human right abuses.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three Nicaraguan judicial officials involved in human rights abuses conducted by the regime of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and the broader oppression of Nicaraguan citizens who oppose his government," the statement said.

The sanctioned officials are Ernesto Rodriguez, Nadia Tardencilla and Octavio Rothschuh, respectively working at Managua's District Court of Appeals, Second District Trial Court and First Criminal Appeals Court, the statement said.

The officials have affirmed their decisions to revoke the citizenship of 300 nationals, while also ordering that 222 of them be deported on the basis of treason to the state, the statement said.

All properties and interests of the targeted individuals which are in the United States or in possession of US nationals will be frozen and reported to OFAC, the statement added.

All entities owned directly or indirectly at more than 50% by one of the sanctioned individuals, are also blocked, according to the statement.

