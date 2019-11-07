US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Officials for Rights Abuses, Election Fraud - Treasury

The United States hit three officials in the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega with economic sanctions, citing corruption and other abuses, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday

"We are targeting members of the Ortega regime who have engaged in human rights abuse and corruption," Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich said in the release. "The United States stands with the Nicaraguan people in their calls for a return to democracy - including through early, free and fair elections."

The United States accuses the sanctioned individuals of persecuting Nicaraguan pro-democracy protesters, rigging elections and pilfering funds from the nation's social security system, the release said.

National Police Deputy Director Ramon Antonio Avellan Medal was designated as a leader of an organization that "engaged in significant acts of violence.

.. against persons associated with the protests that began on April 18, 2018."

By late July, 2018, nearly 450 protesters had been killed, including some executed without trial, according to media reports.

Acting President of Nicaragua's Supreme Electoral Counsel Lumberto Ignacio Campbell Hooker was sanctioned for rigging elections to ensure victory for Ortega and his allies.

Nicaraguan Social Security Institute Director Roberto Jose Lopez Gomez was designated for funneling government funds for lucrative private investments, such as a luxury high rise, steering contracts to government-affiliated firms and pharmaceutical suppliers, and laundering illegitimate payments to officials through shell companies.