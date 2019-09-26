UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 3 Russian Nationals, Moscow-Based Maritime LLC, 5 Vessels - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States has designated three Russian nationals, one entity and five vessels over their alleged role in providing jet fuel to Russia's forces in Syria, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated one entity, three individuals, and five vessels participating in a sanctions evasion scheme to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria," the release said.

The sanctions target Moscow-based Maritime Assistance LLC and three Russian nationals who the Treasury said oversaw the activities of the company - Sovfracht Director of Marine Transport Ivan Okorokov, Sovfracht First Deputy Director of Marine Transport Department Karen Stepanyan, and Sovfracht Deputy General Director for Legal Support Ilya Loginov.

The designated vessels include YAZ, SUDAK, PASSAT, SIG and OT-2077, the release said.

More Stories From World

