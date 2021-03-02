UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 3 Russian Science Centers, 2 Security Services Over Navalny Case - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Sanctions 3 Russian Science Centers, 2 Security Services over Navalny Case - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States has sanctioned three Russian scientific institutions and imposed additional penalties on the country's two security services over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Tuesday.

The Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List Russia's 27th Scientific Center, 33rd Scientific Research and Testing Institute and the State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology.

The Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate were also designated for additional sanctions.

