US Sanctions 32 Russian Entities, Individuals For Allegedly Meddling in 2020 Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States sanctions 32 Russian entities and individuals for allegedly meddling in the 2020 election, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"Treasury sanctioned 32 entities and individuals carrying out Russian government-directed attempts to influence the 2020 U.

S. presidential election, and other acts of disinformation and interference," the statement read.

Partnering with its allies, Washington also sanctioned 8 individuals over Crimea, it added.