US Sanctions 4 Chinese Entities Over North Korea, Uyghurs - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States has put sanctions on three Chinese cartoon studios over North Korea and artificial intelligence Chinese company SenseTime Group Ltd. for helping racially profile Uyghurs, US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) is identifying a Chinese firm, SenseTime Group Limited (SenseTime), as a Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Company," the notice said.

SenseTime owns or controls, directly or indirectly, a person who operates or has operated in China's surveillance technology sector, it added.

The company's subsidiary, named Shenzhen Sensetime Technology Co.

Ltd., has developed facial recognition programs that can determine a target's ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs, US authorities noted. "When applying for patent applications, Shenzhen Sensetime Technology Co. Ltd. has highlighted its ability to identify Uyghurs wearing beards, sunglasses, and masks," the notice said.

The United States also targeted three Chinese companies, including Moxing Cartoon, Nings Cartoon Studio, and Shanghai Hongman Cartoon and Animation Design Studio, as part of North Korea-related sanctions, it added.