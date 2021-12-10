UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 4 Chinese Entities Over North Korea, Uyghurs - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 10:10 PM

US Sanctions 4 Chinese Entities Over North Korea, Uyghurs - Treasury

The United States has put sanctions on three Chinese cartoon studios over North Korea and artificial intelligence Chinese company SenseTime Group Ltd. for helping racially profile Uyghurs, US Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States has put sanctions on three Chinese cartoon studios over North Korea and artificial intelligence Chinese company SenseTime Group Ltd. for helping racially profile Uyghurs, US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) is identifying a Chinese firm, SenseTime Group Limited (SenseTime), as a Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Company," the notice said.

SenseTime owns or controls, directly or indirectly, a person who operates or has operated in China's surveillance technology sector, it added.

The company's subsidiary, named Shenzhen Sensetime Technology Co.

Ltd., has developed facial recognition programs that can determine a target's ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs, US authorities noted. "When applying for patent applications, Shenzhen Sensetime Technology Co. Ltd. has highlighted its ability to identify Uyghurs wearing beards, sunglasses, and masks," the notice said.

The United States also targeted three Chinese companies, including Moxing Cartoon, Nings Cartoon Studio, and Shanghai Hongman Cartoon and Animation Design Studio, as part of North Korea-related sanctions, it added.

Related Topics

Technology China Company Shenzhen Shanghai United States North Korea

Recent Stories

France's Le Pen Behind Il-de-France Region Head in ..

France's Le Pen Behind Il-de-France Region Head in Presidential Poll Before 2022 ..

26 seconds ago
 Russia Insists on Agreeing Security Guarantees Wit ..

Russia Insists on Agreeing Security Guarantees Within Specific Period - Foreign ..

7 minutes ago
 New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVI ..

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses - Go ..

25 minutes ago
 Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

25 minutes ago
 No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI ..

No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI govt: Sarwar

25 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.