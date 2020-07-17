US Sanctions 4 Chinese Nationals, Biotech Firm as Fentanyl Trafficking Kingpins - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The US government has accused four Chinese individuals and a biotechnology company they controlled for selling the narcotic Fentanyl in the United States and imposed sanctions under the under the Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Friday.

"The four individuals were designated for providing support to the Zheng Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), which is run by Chinese synthetic opioid trafficker Fujing Zheng. These designations include Songyan Ji, Longbao Zhang, Guifeng Cheng, and Guangfu Zheng, all located in China," the release said.

The Treasury Department also designated Global United Biotechnology Inc. for being owned or controlled by Zheng DTO, the release said.

The Zheng DTO manufactures and distributes hundreds of controlled substances, including fentanyl analogues such as carfentanil and acetyl fentanyl, and launders its proceeds using digital Currency such as bitcoin, the release also said.

The sanctions freeze assets and property located in the United States or controlled by US persons that belong to the four individuals and the company, according to the release.