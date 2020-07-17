UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 4 Chinese Nationals, Biotech Firm As Fentanyl Trafficking Kingpins - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

US Sanctions 4 Chinese Nationals, Biotech Firm as Fentanyl Trafficking Kingpins - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The US government has accused four Chinese individuals and a biotechnology company they controlled for selling the narcotic Fentanyl in the United States and imposed sanctions under the under the Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Friday.

"The four individuals were designated for providing support to the Zheng Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), which is run by Chinese synthetic opioid trafficker Fujing Zheng. These designations include Songyan Ji, Longbao Zhang, Guifeng Cheng, and Guangfu Zheng, all located in China," the release said.

The Treasury Department also designated Global United Biotechnology Inc. for being owned or controlled by Zheng DTO, the release said.

The Zheng DTO manufactures and distributes hundreds of controlled substances, including fentanyl analogues such as carfentanil and acetyl fentanyl, and launders its proceeds using digital Currency such as bitcoin, the release also said.

The sanctions freeze assets and property located in the United States or controlled by US persons that belong to the four individuals and the company, according to the release.

Related Topics

China Company Bitcoin United States All Government

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

3 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.