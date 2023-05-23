US Sanctions 4 DPRK Entities, 1 Person for 'Malicious Cyber Activity' - Treasury Dept.

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United States sanctioned four entities and one individual for allegedly engaging in malicious cyber activities and revenue generation in support of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned four entities and one individual involved in obfuscated revenue generation and malicious cyber activities that support the DPRK Government," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The US-sanctioned Pyongyang University of Automation, which is allegedly responsible for training malicious cyber actors, "many of whom" go on to work in DPRK government units, the statement said.

The US also sanctioned the DPRK's Technical Reconnaissance Bureau and its subordinate cyber unit, the 110th Research Center, the statement said.

The Technical Reconnaissance Bureau, controlled by the DPRK's Primary intelligence service, leads the country's development of offensive cyber tactics and tools, the statement said.

In addition, the US sanctioned the Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company and one of its representatives, Kim Sang Man, the statement said. Chinyong, which is associated with the US-sanctioned DPRK Ministry of People's Armed Forces, employs delegations of IT workers that operate in Russia and Laos, the statement said.

Kim is allegedly involved in the payment of salaries to family members of Chinyong's overseas DPRK worker delegations, as well as the sale and transfer of IT equipment for the DPRK, the statement said.

The sanctions demonstrate the US' continued coordination with the Republic of Korea partners, who are concurrently taking sanctions actions against overseas DPRK IT workers, the statement added.

