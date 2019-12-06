US Sanctions 4 Iraqi Nationals Over Human Rights Abuse, Corruption - Treasury
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:51 PM
The US government has imposed Global Magnitsky sanctions against three Iraqi leaders of Iran-backed militias for their role in suppressing protests and one Iraqi millionaire over bribery, the Department of the Treasury announced in a statement on Friday
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three leaders of Iran-backed militias in Iraq that opened fire on peaceful protests, killing dozens of innocent civilians," the Treasury said.
The Treasury has also designated Iraqi businessman Khamis Farhan al-Khanjar al-Issawi "for bribing government officials and engaging in corruption at the expense of the Iraqi people."