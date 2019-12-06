US Sanctions 4 Iraqi Nationals Over Human Rights Abuses, Corruption - Treasury

The US government has imposed Global Magnitsky sanctions against three Iraqi leaders of Iran-backed militias for their role in suppressing protests and one Iraqi millionaire over bribery, the Department of the Treasury announced in a statement on Friday

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three leaders of Iran-backed militias in Iraq that opened fire on peaceful protests, killing dozens of innocent civilians," the Treasury said.

The Treasury has also designated Iraqi businessman Khamis Farhan al-Khanjar al-Issawi "for bribing government officials and engaging in corruption at the expense of the Iraqi people.

"

The US government was acting by using its legal authorities to sanction corrupt individuals stealing the Iraqi people's public wealth and killing and wounding peaceful protesters, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"OFAC designated Iranian-backed militia leaders Qais al-Khazali, Laith al-Khazali, and Husayn Falih 'Aziz al-Lami, pursuant to Executive Order 13818, for their involvement in serious human rights abuses in Iraq," Pompeo said.

OFAC also designated Iraqi politician Khamis Farhan al-Khanjar al-Issawi for bribing government officials and for widespread corruption at the expense of the Iraqi people, Pompeo added.