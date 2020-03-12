UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 4 Mexico Firms Under Drug Kingpin Act For Ties To Jalisco Cartel - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United States imposed economic sanctions on four Mexican businesses for ties to the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) drug cartel and the associated Los Cuinis drug trafficking organization, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a press release on Wednesday.

"CJNG and Los Cuinis funnel fentanyl and other deadly drugs into the United States, fueling drug addiction across the nation," the release said.

The sanctions imposed under the Drug Kingpin Act coincided with the US Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) "Project Python," which resulted in a series of coordinated arrests, seizures and indictments, the release said.

The sanctions targeted an investment firm, a gas station chain and two restaurant companies, which manage cartel assets and give the cartel access to the international banking system, according to Treasury.

In a separate press release, the Justice Department said that Project Python had resulted in 600 arrests and 350 indictments of cartel associates in the past week.

"Project Python is the single largest strike by US authorities against CJNG, and this is just the beginning," DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon said in the release.

The Jalisco New Generation cartel is one of the fastest growing transnational criminal organizations in Mexico and among the most prolific methamphetamine producers in the world. The cartel is responsible for a significant proportion of drugs entering the United States, and elevated levels of violence in Mexico, the Justice Department said.

