US Sanctions 4 Nicaraguan Government Officials For Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Treasury

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:20 AM

US Sanctions 4 Nicaraguan Government Officials for Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The United States has imposed economic sanctions on four senior officials in Nicaragua's government over a crackdown on protesters who were demanding the resignation of President Daniel Ortega, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Today's action targets Nicaraguan government officials who persecute Nicaraguan citizens exercising their fundamental freedoms, enact repressive laws, silence news media, and deny medical care to the Nicaraguan people," the release said.

The release named National Assembly President Gustavo Eduardo Porras, Postal and Telecommunications Director Orlando Jose Castillo, Health Minister Sonia Castro, and Transportation Minister Oscar Salvador Mojica.

"The United States is sending an unequivocal message to President Ortega and his inner circle: We stand with the Nicaraguan people on their calls for reform and a return to democracy," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in a press release.

The sanctions freeze property and assets in the United States or under US control of the four sanctioned officials.

Human rights groups have documented more than 300 deaths and at the hands of police and armed pro-government militias and more than 700 jailed since protests against Ortega's government erupted in April 2018.

