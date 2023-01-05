US Sanctions 4 Persons, 2 Entities in Turkey for Financing Islamic State - Treasury

The United States has designated four persons and two entities in Turkey over their financial support for the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States has designated four persons and two entities in Turkey over their financial support for the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated critical nodes of a key financial facilitation network of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which included four individuals and two entities in Turkiye (Turkey), who have enabled the terrorist group's recruitment and financial transfers to and from Iraq and Syria," the release said. "This network played a key role in money management, transfer, and distribution for ISIS in the region."

The Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance and the Ministry of Interior have concurrently implemented an asset freeze of the network's members, the release said.

The sanctions target Abd Al Hamid Salim Ibrahim Ismail Brukan al-Khatuni, an Iraqi citizen illegally residing in Turkey, who has played a significant role in transferring funds via his network in support of Islamic State leaders, the release said.

Since 2018, Brukan al-Khatuni had assumed an important role in managing the Islamic State financing in Turkey and the terror group transferred millions of Dollars to him that year, the release said.

In 2021, Brukan al-Khatuni sent funds to Yasir 'Ali Ahmad Nuwayran al-Farraji, an Islamic State cell member arrested by the Kurdistan Regional Government Counterterrorism Directorate on March 29, 2021 for planning attacks against Kurdish military and security forces in Erbil, Iraq, the release said.

The latest designations also target Brukan al-Khatuni's sons - Muhammad Abd Al Hamid Salim Brukan al-Khatuni and Umar Abd Al Hamid Salim Brukan al-Khatuni� for coordinating with an Islamic State finance official the facilitation of transferring more than $500,000 in June 2021.

In addition, the Treasury Department sanctioned the Sham Express company founded by Brukan al-Khatuni and used for money transfers to the Islamic State.

The terror group used Sham Express for various money transfers and also in support of gold smuggling from Syria and Sudan via Iraq, Egypt and Libya, the release also said.

The Treasury Department also designated Lu'ay Jasim, previously an al-Qaeda member since 2008, who joined the Islamic State in 2014 and worked in the terror group's financial administration until moving to Mersin in Turkey, the release added.

In Mersin, he managed� a business used by Islamic State members in Turkey to illegally transfer funds throughout the region, notably Iraq and Egypt, according to the release.