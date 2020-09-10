UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 4 Russia-Linked Individuals Over Alleged Election Interference - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

The United States has imposed new sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals, including Ukrainian parliament member Andrii Derkach, for allegedly interfering in the US election, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The United States has imposed new sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals, including Ukrainian parliament member Andrii Derkach, for allegedly interfering in the US election, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four Russia-linked individuals for attempting to influence the US electoral process," the release said. "Treasury designated Andrii Derkach (Derkach) pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13848 for his efforts to influence the 2020 US presidential election."

