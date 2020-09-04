UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 4 Venezuelans Including Former Judge - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:39 PM

US Sanctions 4 Venezuelans Including Former Judge - Treasury

The United States has designated an ex-former Venezuelan judge and a governor and two other individuals in its latest round of sanctions against the Latin American nation, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The United States has designated an ex-former Venezuelan judge and a governor and two other individuals in its latest round of sanctions against the Latin American nation, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four key figures that have facilitated the illegitimate Maduro regime's efforts to undermine the independence and democratic order of Venezuela," the release said. "Their actions are part of a broader election interference scheme to prevent free and fair parliamentary elections from taking place in December 2020 by restructuring the National Electoral Council and controlling the state's wealth and assets for regime purposes through the Solicitor General.

"

The sanctions target former magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice and now the Principal Rector and President of the National Electoral Council Indira Maira Alfonzo Izaguirre, former Venezuelan governor David Eugenio De Lima Salas, Solicitor General Reinaldo Enrique Munoz Pedroza, and National Electoral Council officials Jose Luis Gutierrez Parra.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Governor David Lima Independence United States Venezuela December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

Excess of Global Mortality in 2020 Likely Linked t ..

40 seconds ago

FDE asked to roll up sleeves ahead of education se ..

42 seconds ago

US vote-by-mail begins as White House campaign get ..

43 seconds ago

Cycling: Tour de France stage 7 results

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.