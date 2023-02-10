US Sanctions 5 Bulgarian Officials, 5 Entities for Alleged Corruption - Treasury

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned five current and former Bulgarian government officials and five affiliated entities for alleged corruption, Treasury Under Secretary Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The US Treasury Department has sanctioned five current and former Bulgarian government officials and five affiliated entities for alleged corruption, Treasury Under Secretary Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said on Friday.

"The United States supports our NATO ally Bulgaria in its fight against both entrenched corruption and Russian influence, which undermine democratic institutions," Nelson said in a press release. "The behavior exposed today spans political parties and administrations, highlighting the urgent need to dismantle the networks that have for years perpetuated illicit activities, especially in the energy sector."