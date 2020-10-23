US Sanctions 5 Iranian Entities Over Election Meddling - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The United States has sanctioned five Iranian entities for meddling in the US presidential election, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated five Iranian entities for attempting to influence elections in the United States," the release said on Thursday. "The Iranian regime has targeted the United States' electoral process with brazen attempts to sow discord among the voting populace by spreading disinformation online and executing malign influence operations aimed at misleading US voters."

The Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union, International Union of Virtual Media, Bayan Rasaneh Gostar Institute, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the IRGC-Quds Force have been designated for interfering in the 2020 US presidential election, the release said.

The IRGC and the IRGC-Quds Force have been sanctioned under multiple US authorities since 2007. The release said the recently designated Iranian news organizations are used by the IRGC or IRGC-Quds Force to spread propaganda in the United States.

On Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran has sent emails to intimidate US voters, incite social unrest and damage President Donald Trump in the presidential election.