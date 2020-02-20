UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 5 Iranian Officials For Vetting Candidates In Upcoming Elections - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:17 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on five Iranian officials for "denying their countrymen free elections" by vetting scores of candidates in the upcoming parliamentary vote, the US Treasury and State Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on five Iranian officials for "denying their countrymen free elections" by vetting scores of candidates in the upcoming parliamentary vote, the US Treasury and State Department announced on Thursday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today took action against five members of Iran's Guardian Council and its Elections Supervision Committee, which are appointed by Iran's Supreme Leader or his appointees," The Treasury said. "The Guardian Council, which is responsible for 'vetting' candidates, uses this power to disqualify Iranians from competing in elections.

"

The Treasury's designations target Ahmad Jannati, the Secretary of the Guardian Council, and Mohammad Yazdi, a member of Iran's Guardian Council who was formerly Iran's first Judiciary Chief, as well as three additional members of its Elections Supervisory Committee. Jannati and Yazdi are also members of Iran's Assembly of Experts, one of the most important bodies in the Iranian government.

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that the designated officials had denied 7,000 candidates the right to participate in the elections, including around 90 sitting lawmakers.

