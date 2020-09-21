The US government has sanctioned five Iranian scientists for their role in Tehran's nuclear development program, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The US government has sanctioned five Iranian scientists for their role in Tehran's nuclear development program, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

"Today, US Department of Commerce adding five Iranian scientists to the entity list for enabling or assisting Iran's nuclear development program," Ross told reporters.