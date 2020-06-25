UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 5 Iranian Ship Captains Who Delivered Oil To Venezuela - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:07 AM

US Sanctions 5 Iranian Ship Captains Who Delivered Oil to Venezuela - Pompeo

The United States has introduced sanctions against five Iranian ship captains who allegedly delivered oil to Venezuela, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States has introduced sanctions against five Iranian ship captains who allegedly delivered oil to Venezuela, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States is sanctioning five Iranian ship captains who delivered around 1.5 million barrels of Iranian gasoline to Venezuela in support of the illegitimate Maduro regime," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

Oil United States Venezuela Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

40 minutes ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.