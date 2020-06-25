US Sanctions 5 Iranian Ship Captains Who Delivered Oil to Venezuela - Pompeo

The United States has introduced sanctions against five Iranian ship captains who allegedly delivered oil to Venezuela, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States has introduced sanctions against five Iranian ship captains who allegedly delivered oil to Venezuela, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States is sanctioning five Iranian ship captains who delivered around 1.5 million barrels of Iranian gasoline to Venezuela in support of the illegitimate Maduro regime," Pompeo said.