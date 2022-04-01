UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 5 North Korean Entities For Supporting Missile, WMP Programs - Treasury Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:59 PM

The United States has added five North Korean entities to its list of sanctioned actors for supporting their country's ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs, the US Department of the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States has added five North Korean entities to its list of sanctioned actors for supporting their country's ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs, the US Department of the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today sanctioned five entities for providing support to the DPRK's (North Korea's) development of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs, in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," the statement said.

OFAC added the Hapjanggang, Korea Rounsan, Sungnisan and Unchon Trading Corporations, as well as the Ministry of Rocket Industry, to its Specially Designated Nationals list of sanctioned individuals and entities, the statement said.

The four trading corporations are linked to North Korea's Ministry of Rocket Industry and the Ministry of Rocket Industry itself is linked to the North Korean Munitions Industry Department, according to the Treasury Department.

North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests on February 26 and March 4 represent a clear threat to regional and global security, and the United States is ready to respond using sanctions authorities, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

The new sanctions restrict transactions with the sanctioned entities and block all property within the US, limiting the ability of the North Korean military to procure both financial and material support from overseas through front companies and other opaque ownership structures, the statement said.

