US Sanctions 6 Companies For Iran-Related Sanctions Evasions - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions against six companies for evading sanctions related to Iran's petroleum and petrochemical products, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Today, the Department of the State is designating six entities that have engaged in the transport or sale of Iranian petroleum products or petrochemical products, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13846, and is identifying 20 vessels as property or interests in property of these entities," Blinken said in a statement.

One company, Golden Lotus Oil Gas and Real Estate Joint Stock Company, based in Vietnam, was designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the transport of petroleum products from Iran.

Three other companies, based in China and in the UAE, were sanctioned for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the transport of Iranian petrochemical products. Washington also designated two companies for participation in the sale of such products.

Additionally, the US identified 20 vessels as blocked property of these sanctioned entities, according to the statement.�