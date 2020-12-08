US Sanctions 6 Entities, 4 Vessels Over Transport of North Korean Coal - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned six entities and four vessels over their alleged involvement in the transport of North Korean coal, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States has sanctioned six entities and four vessels over their alleged involvement in the transport of North Korean coal, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The DPRK continues to circumvent the UN prohibition on the exportation of coal, a key revenue generator that helps fund its weapons of mass destruction programs," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement, in reference to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "The North Korean regime often uses forced labor from prison camps in its mining industries, including coal, exploiting its own people to advance its illicit weapons programs."