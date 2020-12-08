UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 6 Entities, 4 Vessels Over Transport Of North Korean Coal - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:27 PM

US Sanctions 6 Entities, 4 Vessels Over Transport of North Korean Coal - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned six entities and four vessels over their alleged involvement in the transport of North Korean coal, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States has sanctioned six entities and four vessels over their alleged involvement in the transport of North Korean coal, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The DPRK continues to circumvent the UN prohibition on the exportation of coal, a key revenue generator that helps fund its weapons of mass destruction programs," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement, in reference to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "The North Korean regime often uses forced labor from prison camps in its mining industries, including coal, exploiting its own people to advance its illicit weapons programs."

Related Topics

United Nations United States From

Recent Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer A ..

16 minutes ago

49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Duba ..

46 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons additional Health secret ..

4 minutes ago

US Sanctions Iranian Envoy in Yemen, University - ..

4 minutes ago

Commander Southern Command Lt General Waseem Ashra ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan effectively combating scourge of corrupti ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.